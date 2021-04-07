Advertisement

Iowa Department of Corrections reassigns multiple wardens in response to Anamosa attack

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the aftermath of the attacks at Anamosa State Penitentiary that left two staffers dead last month, the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced multiple warden reassignments.

As of Tuesday, April 6th:

  • Warden Randy Gibbs has been assigned as the interim warden of Anamosa State Penitentiary.
  • Warden Jeremy Larson has been named interim warden of the Newton Correctional Facility.
  • Warden Kris Weitzell is now the interim warden of the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility and North Central Correctional Facility.
  • Deputy Warden Chris Tripp will serve as the interim warden of the Iowa State Penitentiary.

According to the Iowa DOC, these changes were “intended to provide reliable leadership at the respective facilities where leadership changes have occurred, and to allow for a thorough and impartial review of the tragedy that occurred at Anamosa.”

