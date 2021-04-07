Advertisement

Iowa-based company Eco Lips acquires fellow Iowa-based company Simply Soothing

Simply Soothing, in Columbus Junction, created Bug Soother, a product that took off in 2014...
Simply Soothing, in Columbus Junction, created Bug Soother, a product that took off in 2014 throughout the region.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa-based lip care product maker Eco Lips announced on Wednesday it has acquired personal care product maker Simply Soothing.

The move will bring the maker of the insect repellant Bug Soother to Cedar Rapids.

Simply Soothing started in 2003 in Columbus Junction, Iowa. It has become the eighth largest bug repellant brand in the U.S.

“It’s a fantastic Iowa based company that we will move to Cedar Rapids in our new Eco Lips facility,” CEO and Founder of Eco Lips Steve Shriver said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
The $14 million new student housing building is expected to be finished by the start of the...
Student-housing at Northeast Iowa Community College to break transportation and distance barriers for students
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Cedar Rapids Fire 4-7-2021
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Traffic camera on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids
Bill to ban most traffic cameras dead in Iowa Legislature