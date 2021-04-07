Iowa-based company Eco Lips acquires fellow Iowa-based company Simply Soothing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa-based lip care product maker Eco Lips announced on Wednesday it has acquired personal care product maker Simply Soothing.

The move will bring the maker of the insect repellant Bug Soother to Cedar Rapids.

Simply Soothing started in 2003 in Columbus Junction, Iowa. It has become the eighth largest bug repellant brand in the U.S.

“It’s a fantastic Iowa based company that we will move to Cedar Rapids in our new Eco Lips facility,” CEO and Founder of Eco Lips Steve Shriver said in a Facebook post.

