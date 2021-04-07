Advertisement

Fort Dodge truck driver nominated national driver of the year award

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOI) - A professional truck driver from Fort Dodge is getting some major recognition for his dedication and safety on the road.

The Iowa Motor Truck Association nominated Steve Alliger for the American Trucker Associations Driver of the Year.

He’s been a driver for Decker Truck Line for 23 years.

A company official said Steve is part of the Million Mile Club as he’s driven more than three million miles without an accident.

Alliger won multiple awards with the company over the years.

He says he grew up on a farm where he learned the importance of safety.

“I grew up in the farming business until I went into trucking at the age of 40. So I had safety behind me to begin with,” Alliger said. “I could control the vehicles a lot better and knew travel: watch out for traffic in front of me and behind me especially in front of me a mile to watch for lights and stuff. I just keep my eyes open and look around quite a bit.”

The winner of the ATA’s Driver of the Year award will be announced later this month.

See the original story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
The $14 million new student housing building is expected to be finished by the start of the...
Student-housing at Northeast Iowa Community College to break transportation and distance barriers for students
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Cedar Rapids Fire 4-7-2021
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Traffic camera on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids
Bill to ban most traffic cameras dead in Iowa Legislature