Fort Dodge truck driver nominated national driver of the year award

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOI) - A professional truck driver from Fort Dodge is getting some major recognition for his dedication and safety on the road.

The Iowa Motor Truck Association nominated Steve Alliger for the American Trucker Associations Driver of the Year.

He’s been a driver for Decker Truck Line for 23 years.

A company official said Steve is part of the Million Mile Club as he’s driven more than three million miles without an accident.

Alliger won multiple awards with the company over the years.

He says he grew up on a farm where he learned the importance of safety.

“I grew up in the farming business until I went into trucking at the age of 40. So I had safety behind me to begin with,” Alliger said. “I could control the vehicles a lot better and knew travel: watch out for traffic in front of me and behind me especially in front of me a mile to watch for lights and stuff. I just keep my eyes open and look around quite a bit.”

The winner of the ATA’s Driver of the Year award will be announced later this month.

