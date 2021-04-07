Advertisement

Former Kennedy star Shaun Beyer preparing for upcoming NFL Draft

Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Shaun Beyer had to wait his turn at Tight End U, but he learned from the best from George Kittle, Noah Fant, and T.J. Hockenson. Beyer hit 22 reps for 225 pounds, a 4.7 40-yard dash on his recent pro day.

“I thought overall I had a pretty good day,” Beyer said. “There’s always room for improvement in everything you do. I had a good day on the field, catching the ball, running routes and everything. I got followed up with quite a few scouts that said I had a good day,” he added.

Learning from the best has made Beyer a versatile tight end.

“I can run block well, I can make contested catches versus man coverage. I can play special teams so just a versatile player overall,” Beyer said.

Beyer showcased his talents at pro day and with some amazing grabs this past season, none better than the one hander against Nebraska.

“The film doesn’t lie like people say,” Beyer said. “NFL teams watching my film and see what I can do out on the field. I’m not one to brag about all my stuff but you kind of have to when you were talking to NFL coaches and try to marketing yourself,”

