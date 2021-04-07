Advertisement

FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is warning people about new scams emerging nationally surrounding those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials said they are seeing several people posting their COVID-19 vaccination card online. They worry this is giving people personal information such as your name, date of birth, when you received the vaccine, and where. They also said people are using these posts to create fake vaccination cards to sell. This allows someone who hasn’t been vaccinated to travel internationally and access certain establishments.

Authorities said phone calls are also emerging with people acting as one of the three pharmaceutical companies saying they are conducting a survey. The caller is again trying to get personal information that could be used for medical fraud.

“If somebody’s receiving a phone call, email, or text reporting to be one of those three vaccine providers, they are illegitimate,” Bryan Van Deun, an FBI white-collar crime supervisor, said.

Van Duen says people should take a picture of their card and keep it on their phone. Don’t post it on the internet. He says if someone does receive a call or text asking for information they should report it to a federal website.

