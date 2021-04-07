Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport to hire more employees as travel increases

By Natalie Morris
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The TSA screened a record six million people at airports over the Easter holiday weekend.

This comes as the CDC said fully vaccinated people can travel. But as travel ramps up, airlines with the Eastern Iowa Airport say they need to hire more staff.

Last year at this time, most airlines were looking to lay off employees rather than hire. But like the national trend, the Eastern Iowa Airport is seeing an increase in passengers, which generates the need for more employees.

Because of demand, airlines that serve the airport reached out for help to hire.

The airport serves American, United, Delta, Frontier, and Allegiant, who are all looking to add employees.

The airport will host a job fair on April 13 to help. It will take place at the airport’s administration building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pam Hinmann with the Eastern Iowa Airport said she’s excited to hire new faces after a tough past year.

“Travel is increasing,” she said. “So you know, in order to accommodate people’s needs and to provide the best customer experience, you know that’s why they reached out and said can you help us. Yes, we want to help you.”

Hinmann said the last daily passenger count on March 20 showed a jump in passengers, with around 1,400 people a day. Three weeks prior, she says there were 400 fewer passengers a day.

Hinmann said on-the-spot interviews will be hosted at the job fair next Tuesday. There will be a variety of opportunities, such as working at the ticket counter or outside close to the planes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
The $14 million new student housing building is expected to be finished by the start of the...
Student-housing at Northeast Iowa Community College to break transportation and distance barriers for students
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Cedar Rapids Fire 4-7-2021
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Traffic camera on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids
Bill to ban most traffic cameras dead in Iowa Legislature