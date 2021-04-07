Eastern Iowa Airport to hire more employees as travel increases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The TSA screened a record six million people at airports over the Easter holiday weekend.

This comes as the CDC said fully vaccinated people can travel. But as travel ramps up, airlines with the Eastern Iowa Airport say they need to hire more staff.

Last year at this time, most airlines were looking to lay off employees rather than hire. But like the national trend, the Eastern Iowa Airport is seeing an increase in passengers, which generates the need for more employees.

Because of demand, airlines that serve the airport reached out for help to hire.

The airport serves American, United, Delta, Frontier, and Allegiant, who are all looking to add employees.

The airport will host a job fair on April 13 to help. It will take place at the airport’s administration building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pam Hinmann with the Eastern Iowa Airport said she’s excited to hire new faces after a tough past year.

“Travel is increasing,” she said. “So you know, in order to accommodate people’s needs and to provide the best customer experience, you know that’s why they reached out and said can you help us. Yes, we want to help you.”

Hinmann said the last daily passenger count on March 20 showed a jump in passengers, with around 1,400 people a day. Three weeks prior, she says there were 400 fewer passengers a day.

Hinmann said on-the-spot interviews will be hosted at the job fair next Tuesday. There will be a variety of opportunities, such as working at the ticket counter or outside close to the planes.

