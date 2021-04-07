Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport breaks ground on $21 million terminal expansion

By Natalie Morris
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2020 is one of the worst years for job layoffs in the airline industry’s history.

But travel is ramping back up and the Eastern Iowa Airport is preparing to grow as demand increases.

Over the Easter holiday weekend, TSA screened more than 6 million people at U.S. airports. Between last Thursday through Sunday, each day averaged about 1.5 million people, with last Friday being the busiest.

The Eastern Iowa Airport is working on a new $21 million construction project that will make way for more flights. The construction project focuses on widening the airport’s terminal area.

Airport Director Marty Lenns says it will improve safety outside and give ground crews more room to work.

Lenns said before the pandemic, bigger planes would come in and terminal space would become crammed.

This expansion will create more space for aircraft of all sizes to operate. Lenns says more space opens room for long-term growth.

He says this project ensures the best passenger fees and allows the airport to work with more airlines in the future.

“So future terminal growth, what we will be doing is one, adding more restroom space, lounges, and bridges, which allow us to accommodate more aircraft operations.”

Lenns said the extra terminal space will be particularly useful in the mornings when numerous flights leave at the same time.

Ground broke on the multimillion dollar project two weeks ago but has encountered some early delays because of rain.

Lenns said construction should wrap up around the Fall.

