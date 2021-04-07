Advertisement

COVID-19 cases increase among younger Iowans

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The largest number of new COVID-19 cases state wide is made up of younger Iowans.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 26 percent of new cases over the last week involves Iowans between 18 and 29 years of age.

Iowa State University’s weekly cases doubled last week with 89 positive tests.

Younger Iowans make up less than a ‘fourth of a percent’ of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.

The CDC said many outbreaks among younger people are tied to sporting events and extracurricular activities.

“We’re seeing more and more young people get into serious trouble, namely severe disease, requiring hospitalization and occasionally even tragic deaths,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

An Iowa health official says even though fewer younger people die of COVID-19, they can still face lingering symptoms for weeks or months.

See the original story on KCCI’s website.

