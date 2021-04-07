Advertisement

Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to early morning basement fire

Fire
Fire("flame-texture-19" by designshard is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story home early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 514 Fairview Drive SE at around 2:26 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said the two occupants of the home greeted fire crews on the front lawn of the residence and told them the fire was located in the basement.

The fire was found to have originated in and around a garbage can in the laundry room.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. The home sustained minor smoke, fire and water damage to the laundry room.

The occupants were not displaced, and no one was injured.

