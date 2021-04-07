Advertisement

Cedar Falls extends mask mandate until May 19

(WNDU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls city council voted this week to extend the city’s mask mandate resolution until 11:59 p.m. on May 19.

The resolution requires anyone within city limits to wear a face covering while in public settings when maintaining six feet or more of social distancing isn’t possible. That includes when using public transportation or private car services.

Exemptions include children under the age of five, and anyone who has trouble breathing, or is on oxygen therapy.

For more information, including additional exemptions, go to cedarfalls.com/prepare.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

A third of COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, a...
Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
The White House COVID response team said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the...
COVID: UK variant now most common strain in US
Survivors of COVID-19 appear to be at increased risk of adverse mental health consequences....
Study finds possible link between COVID-19 infection and mental health
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it