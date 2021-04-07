Cedar Falls extends mask mandate until May 19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls city council voted this week to extend the city’s mask mandate resolution until 11:59 p.m. on May 19.

The resolution requires anyone within city limits to wear a face covering while in public settings when maintaining six feet or more of social distancing isn’t possible. That includes when using public transportation or private car services.

Exemptions include children under the age of five, and anyone who has trouble breathing, or is on oxygen therapy.

For more information, including additional exemptions, go to cedarfalls.com/prepare.

