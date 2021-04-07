Advertisement

CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain of coronavirus circulating in the United States.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

Walensky says new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and day care centers. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sport activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
The $14 million new student housing building is expected to be finished by the start of the...
Student-housing at Northeast Iowa Community College to break transportation and distance barriers for students
Chauvin trial: Defense attacks "I can't breathe"
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Cedar Rapids Fire 4-7-2021