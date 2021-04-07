Advertisement

Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Area chiropractors have said that after a year of working from home, they were getting an increase in people who said their backs hurt.

Locally, they said they saw a 20% to 30% increase in people suffering from back pain due to working from home and not having an adequate home setup. The reason for people facing this issue was simply a lack of movement.

Those chiropractors said when people were at the office, they moved around more. But since being home, that wasn’t happening.

“They weren’t parking and then walking through a large parking lot into a building, and aren’t walking down long hallways to get to the office,” Dr. Bruce Weisbein, owner of My Chiro, said.

“Your spine was built for motion, so we need to make sure that we keep that motion in your spine,” Dr. Michelle Schwenn, owner of Schwenn Family Chiropractic, said.

