April Showers and Storms

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are here.   Thunderstorms, some possibly strong, will be most prominent this evening.  As the area of low pressure gets closer showers continue into Thursday.  The upper-level area of low pressure moves across the state keeping a chance for scattered showers with us into Friday.  A second, separate system, brings an additional light rain chance to start the weekend on Saturday.  Have a great night!

