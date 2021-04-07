April Showers and Storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are here. Thunderstorms, some possibly strong, will be most prominent this evening. As the area of low pressure gets closer showers continue into Thursday. The upper-level area of low pressure moves across the state keeping a chance for scattered showers with us into Friday. A second, separate system, brings an additional light rain chance to start the weekend on Saturday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.