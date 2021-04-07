Advertisement

A Wet Wednesday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers at times. Highs will still climb into the low 70s.

Rain chances look to increase through the afternoon with thunderstorms, some strong, possible by evening. Stronger storms may have brief heavy downpours, small hail, or gusty winds along with frequent lightning. Thunderstorms continue this evening with showers lasting into Thursday.

Temperatures look to fall into the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

A cool, cloudy, showery day.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
April Showers and Storms
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers at times. Highs...
First Alert Forecast