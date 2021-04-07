A Wet Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers at times. Highs will still climb into the low 70s.

Rain chances look to increase through the afternoon with thunderstorms, some strong, possible by evening. Stronger storms may have brief heavy downpours, small hail, or gusty winds along with frequent lightning. Thunderstorms continue this evening with showers lasting into Thursday.

Temperatures look to fall into the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

