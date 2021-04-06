Toddlers dropped by smugglers at the border are in good health

(CNN) - Officials released a photograph of the two young children who were seen being dropped over a border fence in New Mexico by smugglers last week.

A customs and border protection spokesperson said they are in CBP custody and are in good health.

The two rescued girls, ages 3 and 5, are from Ecuador.

Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez met with them on Wednesday and released a photo of the encounter.

The children are awaiting transfer to health and human services custody to then be reunited with family or sponsors.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.