Toddlers dropped by smugglers at the border are in good health
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) - Officials released a photograph of the two young children who were seen being dropped over a border fence in New Mexico by smugglers last week.
A customs and border protection spokesperson said they are in CBP custody and are in good health.
The two rescued girls, ages 3 and 5, are from Ecuador.
Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez met with them on Wednesday and released a photo of the encounter.
The children are awaiting transfer to health and human services custody to then be reunited with family or sponsors.
Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.