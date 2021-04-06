Rain & storms likely on Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Areas along and north of Highway 20 have the potential of scattered showers this morning, but there will be plenty of dry time. Highs this afternoon will be warm in the upper 70s, low 80s.

Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 50s as another round of storms pushes in late tonight. Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow morning with storm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Showers linger into Thursday and Friday as temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Our pattern dries out for the weekend with more seasonal temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.