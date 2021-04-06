Advertisement

Rain & storms likely on Wednesday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Areas along and north of Highway 20 have the potential of scattered showers this morning, but there will be plenty of dry time. Highs this afternoon will be warm in the upper 70s, low 80s.

Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 50s as another round of storms pushes in late tonight. Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow morning with storm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Showers linger into Thursday and Friday as temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Our pattern dries out for the weekend with more seasonal temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
More rainfall is on the way
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
First Alert Forecast