CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - REO Speedwagon will perform at the McGrath Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. on July 3.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at Ticketmaster and the Alliant Energy PowerHouse ticket office.

The venue will require masks to be worn except for when eating or drinking.

For more information, visit creventslive.com.

