Quiet night for most, but still warm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a nearly perfect weekend more active weather is in place. This includes chances for showers and storms through Thursday. The highest chance will be Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals could exceed 1 inch where thunderstorms develop. Ahead of the front highs get well into the 70s with cooler weather later week into the weekend. Highs fall into the 50s with lows dropping into the 40s. Have a good night.

