One killed in single-vehicle accident in Bremer County

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a car was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:33 a.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 160th Street and Y Avenue, located south of Sumner. Deputies believe that a car, operated by Carter Cannon, 18, of Hawkeye, was traveling northbound on Y Avenue and went into the ditch. His vehicle then hit a culvert, causing it to flip onto its top on 160th Street and catch fire.

Cannon, the lone person in the vehicle, was killed in the crash.

The Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Bremer County Medical Examiner, Bremer County Emergency Management, Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Del’s Auto Repair, Bremer County Highway Department, and the Iowa Office of the Medical Examiner assisted in the emergency response.

