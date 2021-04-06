Advertisement

North Korea says it won’t participate in Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, IOC president Thomas Bach, second from left, and Kim...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, IOC president Thomas Bach, second from left, and Kim Yo Jong, right, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, talks with players after the preliminary round of the women's hockey game between Switzerland and the combined Koreas at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. North Korea has decided not to participate in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo as it continues a self-imposed lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. A website run by the North's Sports Ministry said the decision was made during a national Olympic Committee meeting on March 25, 2021 where members prioritized protecting athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A website run by the North’s Sports Ministry said the decision was made during a national Olympic Committee meeting on March 25 where members prioritized protecting athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

North Korea sent 22 athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, which helped it initiate diplomacy with Seoul and the United States.

That diplomacy has stalemated since, and North Korea’s decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics is a setback for hopes to revive it.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

Trachea transplant recipient Sonia Sein talks with the lead surgeon of her procedure, Dr. Eric...
Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Migrant boy in tears found by Border Patrol amid reports of families ‘self-separating’
The full circumstances of the boy's case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the...
'Can you help me?': Border Patrol video shows abandoned migrant boy
The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home