New hysterectomy bill would ban requirement for spouse’s consent

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa House could ban medical providers from requiring women to get permission from their spouse in order to have a hysterectomy.

This is according to the Des Moines Register.

House Republicans are trying to advance the bill for the second time this year.

House File 684 specifies health care professionals cannot require women to obtain consent from another person.

The House bill passed unanimously last month but failed to make it out of a committee.

Another representative then introduced the legislation as an amendment to Senate file 529, which looks to ban assisted reproduction fraud.

This means the proposal is alive for now.

According to the Des Moines Register, if the House adopts the amendment and approves the bill, the Senate would also need to approve the amended version.

The Senate resources committee chair says she believes giving the Senate more time for consideration could help it pass.

