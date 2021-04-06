Advertisement

More rainfall is on the way

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rainfall chances increase for the middle of the week. Wednesday still remains a mild day with highs near 70. We will watch an area of low pressure lift out of the Plains bringing us showers and storms. 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain will be possible with some totals near 1″ where thunderstorms develop. Cooler weather moves in and the system pushes through the state dropping highs into the 50s on Thursday. Showers are likely on Thursday with some lingering morning showers on Friday.

