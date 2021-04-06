Advertisement

Man wanted in Mason City shooting death arrested

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man wanted in the fatal shooting last week of another man in Mason City has been arrested in Algona.

Police say 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, was arrested Monday in Algona, four days after an arrest warrant was issued for him in the Wednesday shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting late Wednesday night and found Creviston suffering from gunshot wounds.

Creviston was taken to an area hospital where he died. Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting.

He is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

