Advertisement

Man gets 50 years for hit-and-run that killed Iowa professor

Jason Sassman (Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
Jason Sassman (Courtesy: Polk County Jail)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man police accused of intentionally running over and killing a local college instructor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.  

Television station KCCI reports that 50-year-old Jason Sassman was sentenced Monday after being convicted in February of second-degree murder in the April 5, 2020, death of 38-year-old Lauren Rice.

Police have said Sassman was using meth when he intentionally ran over Rice as she walked her dog, which also died. Rice was an instructor at Des Moines Area Community.

Police say Sassman told investigators he ran down Rice because he believed she was a criminal about to kill someone.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theatre coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater giving old Riverside Theatre location new life as space for new creators
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space for performing arts, workshops, and creators