Major project planned for Council Street in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drivers in Northeast Cedar Rapids will see one of the busiest stretches of Council Street closed for a couple of months this year.

The city plans to reconstruct Council Street NE between Collins Road and Blairs Ferry Road through its “Paving for Progress” program. This project includes new underground utilities and accommodations for pedestrians.

That entire stretch of road, in both directions, will start in May and last for about two months.

”We’ll have signage to make sure that the business are all open. But there are a couple of good detour paths for people to use parallel to that part of Council Street. Center Point Road, Rockwell Drive, and the sign detour will be C Avenue Northeast,” Doug Wilson, with the city, said.

The city also has plans to work on Edgewood Road from Ellis Road to the bridge over the Cedar River. For that project, they’ll move it to one lane in each direction when that project begins.

