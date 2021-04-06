Advertisement

Major project planned for Council Street in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drivers in Northeast Cedar Rapids will see one of the busiest stretches of Council Street closed for a couple of months this year.

The city plans to reconstruct Council Street NE between Collins Road and Blairs Ferry Road through its “Paving for Progress” program. This project includes new underground utilities and accommodations for pedestrians.

That entire stretch of road, in both directions, will start in May and last for about two months.

”We’ll have signage to make sure that the business are all open. But there are a couple of good detour paths for people to use parallel to that part of Council Street. Center Point Road, Rockwell Drive, and the sign detour will be C Avenue Northeast,” Doug Wilson, with the city, said.

The city also has plans to work on Edgewood Road from Ellis Road to the bridge over the Cedar River. For that project, they’ll move it to one lane in each direction when that project begins.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead at the scene of a ditch fire in Linn County
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Devoniere Jackson, left, 27, and Daniel Turnis, right, 29, both of Cedar Rapids.
Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids
Interstate 380 rollover 4-4-2021
Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

Latest News

Dubuque city staff say, even though vaccine allocation is expected to increase, demand will...
Dubuque County opens vaccination appointment call center
A sign for the Grant Wood Studio in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Grant Wood Studio to reopen, offering free admission
Pharmacist Craig Clark administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Clark's Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids on...
Pharmacies, county health departments to Iowans: Keep your vaccination appointments
COVID vaccine
Keep your vaccination appointments, urge pharmacies and public health departments to Iowans