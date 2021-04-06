Advertisement

Lock of George Washington’s hair sold for nearly $40K

Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a...
Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.(Lelands Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A locket containing strands of George Washington’s hair was sold for nearly $40,000.

Lelands Auctions said the multiple strands have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.

They are believed to have been removed from Washington’s head close to or after his death in 1799.

The bidding started at $1,000 in February. Forty-five bids later, the price rose to $39,921.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

Trachea transplant recipient Sonia Sein talks with the lead surgeon of her procedure, Dr. Eric...
Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Migrant boy in tears found by Border Patrol amid reports of families ‘self-separating’
The full circumstances of the boy's case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the...
'Can you help me?': Border Patrol video shows abandoned migrant boy
The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home