Linn County park campgrounds opening this weekend

The logo for Linn County Conservation.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans of camping will have more options to set up their tent or RV starting this weekend, according to county officials.

Linn County Conservation said that campgrounds at its county parks will be opening at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9. This includes locations like Buffalo Creek Park, Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge Park, and Wanatee Park.

Officials said that social distancing guidelines should be observed and masks worn when in close contact with others.

More information about the campgrounds, including fees or whether reservations are needed, can be found on the county’s website.

