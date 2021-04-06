Advertisement

Lightning strike starts house fire at home of Charles City firefighter

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A thunderstorm-related fire at a home outside of Charles City on Tuesday morning caused damage, but no injuries, according to officials.

At around 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday, the Charles City Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to the report of a fire seen in the roof of a home, located at 2198 Old Highway 218, following a lightning strike. Crews arrived and observed smoke and fire coming from the roof.

Firefighters were able to put out most of the fire from outside the home after an attempt to reach the fire through the interior was unsuccessful. Most of the direct fire damage was contained to the attic, but smoke and water damage occurred throughout the home.

Two people were inside the home and were able to escape safely. Nobody was hurt in connection to the incident.

Officials said that the home is owned by a 20-year veteran of the Charles City Fire Department.

AMR Ambulance, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Fire Department, Colwell Fire Department Nashua Fire Department, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, Floyd County Dispatch and MidAmerican Energy assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theatre coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater giving old Riverside Theatre location new life as space for new creators
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space for performing arts, workshops, and creators