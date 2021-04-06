Lightning strike starts house fire at home of Charles City firefighter

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A thunderstorm-related fire at a home outside of Charles City on Tuesday morning caused damage, but no injuries, according to officials.

At around 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday, the Charles City Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to the report of a fire seen in the roof of a home, located at 2198 Old Highway 218, following a lightning strike. Crews arrived and observed smoke and fire coming from the roof.

Firefighters were able to put out most of the fire from outside the home after an attempt to reach the fire through the interior was unsuccessful. Most of the direct fire damage was contained to the attic, but smoke and water damage occurred throughout the home.

Two people were inside the home and were able to escape safely. Nobody was hurt in connection to the incident.

Officials said that the home is owned by a 20-year veteran of the Charles City Fire Department.

AMR Ambulance, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Fire Department, Colwell Fire Department Nashua Fire Department, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, Floyd County Dispatch and MidAmerican Energy assisted in the emergency response.

