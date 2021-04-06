Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

Trachea transplant recipient Sonia Sein talks with the lead surgeon of her procedure, Dr. Eric...
Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Migrant boy in tears found by Border Patrol amid reports of families ‘self-separating’
The full circumstances of the boy's case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the...
'Can you help me?': Border Patrol video shows abandoned migrant boy
The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home