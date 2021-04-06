Advertisement

Iowa reports zero COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 503 more COVID-19 cases, but had no more virus-related deaths to report.

It’s the second day in a row the state has had no additional deaths to report. It comes after the state reported 68 deaths on Sunday.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 353,902 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,822 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 2,482 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,651,698 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 20.3 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Tuesday morning shows a total of 666,285 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,658,747 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The state reported 217 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 28 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 27 on ventilators.

Iowa expanded COVID-19 eligibility to all Iowans 16 and older on Monday.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

