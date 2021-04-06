Iowa City to make appointments for Truth and Reconciliation Commission

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City leaders are set to make appointments for its Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Last month, the city council voted to temporarily suspend the group.

The council voted ‘five to two’ to suspend the commission until April 15.

A third of the commission, and its facilitator, handed in resignation letters the week before the city council’s vote.

The commission had been formed as one of the major commitments from the city council in response to the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

