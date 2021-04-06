Advertisement

Grant Wood Studio to reopen, offering free admission

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grant Wood Studio, which closed for the season in December 2020, will open back up on Saturday.

The studio, which is part of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art and located at 810 Second Avenue SE, is offering free admission to start the year. It closed early in December, citing the pandemic and a lack of visitors.

The studio is actually opening early thanks to a grant from the Esther and Robert Armstrong Charitable Trust. It will be open from Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

COVID-19 precautions, such as a face mask requirement and smaller groups for guided tours, will remain in place at the museum.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead at the scene of a ditch fire in Linn County
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Devoniere Jackson, left, 27, and Daniel Turnis, right, 29, both of Cedar Rapids.
Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids
Interstate 380 rollover 4-4-2021
Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

Latest News

Dubuque city staff say, even though vaccine allocation is expected to increase, demand will...
Dubuque County opens vaccination appointment call center
Pharmacist Craig Clark administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Clark's Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids on...
Pharmacies, county health departments to Iowans: Keep your vaccination appointments
COVID vaccine
Keep your vaccination appointments, urge pharmacies and public health departments to Iowans
Major project planned for Council Street in Cedar Rapids