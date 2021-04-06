Grant Wood Studio to reopen, offering free admission

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grant Wood Studio, which closed for the season in December 2020, will open back up on Saturday.

The studio, which is part of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art and located at 810 Second Avenue SE, is offering free admission to start the year. It closed early in December, citing the pandemic and a lack of visitors.

The studio is actually opening early thanks to a grant from the Esther and Robert Armstrong Charitable Trust. It will be open from Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

COVID-19 precautions, such as a face mask requirement and smaller groups for guided tours, will remain in place at the museum.

