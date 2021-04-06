Advertisement

Garza wins Wooden Award, completing sweep of major player of the year honors

Iowa center Luka Garza runs on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue,...
Iowa center Luka Garza runs on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s star center earned another major award recognizing him as the best men’s college basketball player over the last season.

Luka Garza, the outstanding center from Washington, D.C., was named the winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Tuesday. It’s the latest in a flood of honors for Garza, winning several other major awards already.

“Winning the Wooden Award means so much to myself and my family,” Garza said, in a statement issued by the school’s athletics department. “John Wooden was someone my grandfather was friends with, and someone who I was taught a lot about growing up. I studied the Pyramid, and many of his books to try and become the teammate and player that could win a championship. I can’t thank Coach McCaffery and his staff enough for their role in helping me develop on and off the floor. I have had amazing teammates along the way, and I would not be here without them. I want to thank my family for their undying support of me throughout my career. Lastly, thank you to the University of Iowa for changing my life. I am so proud to bring this award to the University of Iowa for the first time.”

Garza is the first-ever men’s player for the Hawkeyes to win the award, and the first from the Big Ten Conference since Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky took home the honor in 2015. He was one of five finalists for the award following the 2019-2020 season, but Ohio State’s Obi Toppin was named the winner.

The award is determined by a vote of former winners and journalists.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer during an NCAA football game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept....
Former Kennedy star Shaun Beyer preparing for upcoming NFL Draft
Shaun Beyer preparing for NFL
Shaun Beyer preparing for NFL Draft
Iowa fans happy to be back in the stands
Iowa fans happy to be back in the stands
Luka Garza becomes two-time Consensus All-American
Garza adds two more awards to growing list of accolades