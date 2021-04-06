Fire damages home on Bever Avenue in Cedar Rapids Tuesday, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1801 Bever Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said a passerby called to report seeing smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

Officials said the flames were breaking through the roof when fire crews arrived.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire, but reported that a large part of the home was damaged by fire and smoke.

The owner of the home was not home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

