Advertisement

Fire damages home on Bever Avenue in Cedar Rapids Tuesday, no one injured

(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1801 Bever Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said a passerby called to report seeing smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

Officials said the flames were breaking through the roof when fire crews arrived.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire, but reported that a large part of the home was damaged by fire and smoke.

The owner of the home was not home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theatre coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater giving old Riverside Theatre location new life as space for new creators
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space for performing arts, workshops, and creators