FBI warns of new post-COVID-19 vaccine survey scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are warning of a new scam targeting people who have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.

The FBI Omaha Field Office on Tuesday said an increasing number of people who have been vaccinated are being asked to participate in a fraudulent post-vaccine survey via email or text message.

The scammers claim that if their target participates they will be awarded a prize or cash.

However, officials say Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not conducting post-vaccine surveys.

Emails or texts appearing to be from any of those companies that ask for personal financial information are fraudulent.

The FBI Omaha Field Office also warns people not to post photos of vaccine cards on social media, because they contain personal information that could be stolen to commit fraud.

