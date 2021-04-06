Advertisement

Education Department reviewing campus sex assault rules

Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona
Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(AP) - The Education Department is taking the next step to revise federal rules around campus sexual assault, paving the way for an overhaul of a polarizing Trump-era policy that President Joe Biden has vowed to reverse.

A Tuesday letter from the department says it will formally begin the process to amend federal rules around Title IX, the federal law that forbids sexual discrimination in education.

Biden called for the review in March, demanding scrutiny of rules issued last year by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

DeVos’ rules narrowed the definition of sexual harassment and gave accused students the right to cross-examine their accusers through representatives at live hearings.

