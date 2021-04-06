Border facilities holding children “stretched beyond thin”

(CNN) - Court monitors say border facilities holding unaccompanied minor children are profoundly overcrowded and, “stretched beyond thin.”

A federal judge asked the monitors to review the conditions at Customs and Border Protection facilities like the one in Donna, Texas.

Before the election, the capacity at the Donna facility was 500. Since March, it has climbed up to more than 4,000.

The court monitors say that makes social distancing impossible under the circumstances.

About 2,500 of the children have been in custody longer than the 72-hour legal limit and some have been there several weeks.

With the overcrowding, open spaces designed for school work or playgrounds are now fully occupied by bed mats, according to the monitors.

Caregiver staffing is described as “profoundly inadequate,” but there appears to be ample supplies of infant formula, food and diapers.

The monitors’ report back to the court could help federal agencies better address the humanitarian crisis at the border.

