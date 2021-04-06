Body of 82-year-old man found at Delaware County park

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The body of an 82-year-old man has been found at a park in Delaware County.

KMCH reports it happened at Bailey’s Ford Park south of Manchester.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly before one yesterday afternoon.

When they got there, they found a man in a creek at the north end of the park.

The man had apparently been fishing when he went into the water.

His name is not yet released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.