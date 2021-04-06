Advertisement

Body of 82-year-old man found at Delaware County park

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The body of an 82-year-old man has been found at a park in Delaware County.

KMCH reports it happened at Bailey’s Ford Park south of Manchester.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly before one yesterday afternoon.

When they got there, they found a man in a creek at the north end of the park.

The man had apparently been fishing when he went into the water.

His name is not yet released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theatre coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater giving old Riverside Theatre location new life as space for new creators
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space for performing arts, workshops, and creators