Ankeny man creates website to assist with COVID-19 vaccine appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new website can help Iowans find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as eligibility expands and demand remains high.

The Ankeny man who created the website calls it a type of “vaccine hunter.” But he isn’t the only one helping others find appointments.

Todd Brady launched brady-software.com/vaccine-hunter as a family project to help his loved ones get vaccinated. But it turned into a statewide helper.

You can type in your zip code to find all available appointments in Iowa.

It’s similar to Brian Finely’s “Iowa Vaccine Alerts” Twitter page TV9 reported on last month.

The Iowa Senate recently recognized the two men for their impact on helping Iowan’s get shots.

Brady said he’s glad he’s able to help.

“It makes me feel really good that it did make a difference, and I really think it can contribute to us going back out into the world and leading normal lives,” he said.

The pair both have full time jobs and created the websites in their free time.

Brady’s website also shows which vaccine people are eligible for.

Iowans 16 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Iowans 18 and older will receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

See the original story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.