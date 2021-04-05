Working Iowa: Bazooka Farmstar plans looks to add more employees

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A big focus for Bazooka Farmstar is making equipment that helps farmers spread that liquid gold.

That’s right. Manure.

Bazooka Farmstar is actually two companies that merged together several years ago.

“On the Bazooka end, we have our grain auger piece,” said HR manager Amanda Russell. “Then we also have the Farmstar, which is the liquid waste...transferring manure.”

Bazooka Farmstar produces several different types of equipment including the machine that injects the manure into the ground. Every part of this machine is made at its Washington, Iowa, facility.

“We fabricate it, weld it, prep, paint, and assemble it to ship it out of the facility across the United States,” Russell said.

Altogether there are about 135 people who are behind the operations including Travis Yeggy. He’s been with the company for about 3 years as a welder.

“We get the material after it’s been cut, and then we start putting it together, measuring everything out and tacking it together then finally welding it all off and making sure it’s solid and together,” he said.

There are at least 20 positions still open from production to leadership roles.

“It’s picked up a lot here this spring. It’s nice to know for job security,” Yeggy said. “And we’re expanding and all that as about as fast as we can.”

The biggest need right now is for welders and mechanics, but the company also likes to find people who could adapt to multiple positions.

“Although you come in and may have interest in a welder if you have interest in also putting the stuff together, we’d like to do a lot of cross-training to allow people to expand their experiences,” Russell said.

Of course, it’s all about the right attitude.

“You have to be willing to learn and listen to all of that advice,” Yeggy said. “We all kinda get along and work together to make it the best place possible.”

Click or tap here for more information about employment opportunities with Bazooka Farmstar.

