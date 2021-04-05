Advertisement

Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash

By WABC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) - A T-bone collision between an ambulance and a sedan in Brooklyn Sunday left one woman dead and eight people injured.

The woman who died was a patient being taken in the ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It’s not clear if her cause of death was the heart attack or the impact of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the accident, which took place in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn.

All eight of the other victims in the accident are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead at the scene of a ditch fire in Linn County
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Devoniere Jackson, left, 27, and Daniel Turnis, right, 29, both of Cedar Rapids.
Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids
Interstate 380 rollover 4-4-2021
Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

Latest News

At his party, the Air Force veteran received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of...
RAW: Veteran celebrates 107th birthday with cake, community
A vigil to remember 13-year-old Adam Toledo was held Monday in the Chicago neighborhood of...
Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun
The teen was shot in the chest after police say a brief foot chase ended with an “armed...
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers