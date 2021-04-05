UCLA guard Tyger Campbell brings Cedar Rapids connection to Final Four

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though Iowa got knocked out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament, many people in the state found a new team to cheer for in the tournament. That team was UCLA, and it wasn’t just because the Bruins were the Cinderella story of the tournament, but mainly because of Tyger Campbell.

Campbell, a redshirt sophomore guard, was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. His dad, Tony, played basketball at Regis High School and was an all-state player in 1993. His mother, Jennifer, is a Cedar Rapids Washington graduate. He also has several relatives that still live in the Cedar Rapids area.

“I have 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren,” said Tyger’s grandmother, Patricia Krekeler. “Tyger’s always been special to me. I was there when he was born.”

“Cedar Rapids is a special place for us,” said Tony Campbell, Tyger’s father. “A lot of milestones have happened there. For Tyger to rep Cedar Rapids is a big deal.”

UCLA lost a heartbreaker on Saturday to Gonzaga in the Final Four, 93-90, in overtime. However, Tyger’s family is still proud of the run he and the Bruins made going from the First Four to the Final Four.

“We’re just very proud of what he’s doing and his accomplishments,” said Tony. “I’m just happy that he’s so happy.”

