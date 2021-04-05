Advertisement

Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry does not provide enough protection for consumers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can expect to receive more cell phone robocalls and texts because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, according to a consumer advocacy group.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of Facebook, which was sued for repeatedly texting a Montana man who says he never even had a Facebook account.

The court decided Facebook’s system did not break the law because it did not use an autodialer, as prohibited in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law which protects U.S. cell phone users from unwanted robocalls. The autodialer technology is now somewhat obsolete.

The National Consumer Law Center, an advocacy group for low-income consumers, warns that it expects robocall companies will remodel their automated systems to mirror Facebook’s, following the decision. That could mean more unsolicited calls and texts.

The group is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry provides some protection for consumers but claims that call centers regularly ignore it.

Robocalls were already on the rise before the Thursday ruling. There was a 15% increase from January to February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead at the scene of a ditch fire in Linn County
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Devoniere Jackson, left, 27, and Daniel Turnis, right, 29, both of Cedar Rapids.
Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids
Interstate 380 rollover 4-4-2021
Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

Latest News

At his party, the Air Force veteran received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of...
RAW: Veteran celebrates 107th birthday with cake, community
A vigil to remember 13-year-old Adam Toledo was held Monday in the Chicago neighborhood of...
Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun
The teen was shot in the chest after police say a brief foot chase ended with an “armed...
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers