Pella man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Pella man has died after a motorcycle crash on D Avenue north of Delta Road on Saturday morning.

In a news release, officials said 52-year-old Troy Shaffer failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, crashing into the west ditch just after 10 a.m.

Shaffer was taken to Mercy One in Oelwein where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

