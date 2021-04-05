One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County

CHELSEA, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles on U.S. Highway 30 killed one driver and injured the other, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Highway 30 and County Road E66, located northwest of Chelsea. Deputies believe that the 2017 Lincoln MKC, operated by Hazel Ann Griffiths, 73, of Brooklyn, was headed westbound on County Road E66 and did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 30. The vehicle struck the front of a 2006 Accura TL that was traveling eastbound.

Griffiths was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with injuries.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office, Tama Police Department, Chelsea Fire Department, Belle Plaine Ambulance, and Belle Plaine Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

