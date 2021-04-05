Advertisement

Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have named the person killed in a rural field fire on Sunday.

Carol J. Woodson, 79, of Marion, was killed as a result of the fire in the 3000 block of Gillmore Road during the afternoon on Sunday.

At around 3:14 p.m. on Sunday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that crews arrived to discover a ditch fire that had spread out of control. A woman that was attending the fire down on the ground, now identified as Woodson, engulfed in flames and smoke.

An investigation into the fire by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s office is ongoing.

