Northwestern Iowa man pleads not guilty to July crash death

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of a woman who was a passenger on the utility vehicle he was driving when it crashed.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 48-year-old Christopher Bosma of Lake Park entered the written plea Friday.

He is charged with vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated and vehicular homicide due to reckless driving in the July death of 34-year-old Kelsie Strum of Lake Park.

Investigators say Bosma was participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns on the day of the crash and that he told investigators he had consumed eight or nine drinks before the crash.

