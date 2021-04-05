Multiple chances for rain this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers are still possible through the early afternoon hours. If you’re not seeing rain, mostly cloudy skies. As rain moves to the east, the cloud cover will dissipate for partly cloudy skies this evening. Highs in the 70s. Winds will be gusty at times from the south, where gusts could be upwards of 35mph.

Overnight, temperatures only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered rain and storms possible late tonight and through Tuesday with other rounds coming Wednesday and Thursday. Highs tomorrow stay in the 70s before dropping near average in the upper 50s by the end of the week.

