Migrant numbers surge, border communities face challenges

(CNN) - Communities along the U.S.-Mexico border have struggled with the flood of migrants.

Much of the attention has been focused on the surge in unaccompanied minors, but the number of adults crossing the border has skyrocketed as well.

And at least one mayor in Texas says his city is a “dynamite box.”

In the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas where mostly migrant families and unaccompanied children are turning themselves in to law enforcement, the border is fortified with a wall.

In Laredo, arrests - of mostly adults - smuggled in tractor trailers are up 120 percent this year compared to last year.

Apprehensions at stash houses are up 400 percent during the same time period. And there’s no border wall.

“We’re sitting on a box, a dynamite, a powder keg, it could easily explode,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said.

Saenz says he’s afraid it could all spill over into violence.

“President Trump was asking for a physical wall. President Biden now is asking for a virtual wall,” he said. “But we haven’t seen those resources yet.”

Eighteen adults, 10 from Mexico and eight from Guatemala, were apprehended over the weekend from a dismantled stash house in the middle of a neighborhood. The smuggler, who is usually linked to criminal networks or the cartels, was not in the house.

“On some occasions, there’s multiple locations on a single day,” U.S. Border Patrol Supervisor Ken Kroupa said.

Later that same day, Kroupa went to the scene of another smuggling case involving two vehicles on a highway. The case allegedly involved smuggling of at least nine adults from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. Four of the people were locked in the back of an SUV without a way out.

After that Kroupa was called to a river where he said a group of 15 people had crossed, but were skirting the banks to avoid detection.”

Kroupa described the situation as a constant flow of traffic, saying Border Patrol Agents were working to find and arrest up to 70 migrants that day alone.

Despite the daunting cat and mouse game, some Laredo Border Patrol Agenst have been relocated to the Rio Grande Valley to help with the humanitarian crisis there.

“And what does that mean? It leaves us more vulnerable, it leaves the Laredo sector vulnerable,” Laredo Mayor Pate Saenz said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.