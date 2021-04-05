Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in rural Linn County on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:43 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a collision near 8400 Morris Hills Road, located southwest of Toddville. Deputies believe that a 2007 Toyota Corolla, operated by Charles Ungs, 55, of Manchester, was traveling eastbound and struck the rear side of a trailer camper that was stopped near a driveway at that location.

Ungs was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital via ambulance for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. The person who was hauling the trailer was not hurt.

Ungs was cited for failing to stop within the assured and clear distance. Officials described the crash as a distracted driving incident.

